NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Metroparks rangers are investigating after a car went over a bridge and landed in the water.

According to a spokesperson for the Metroparks, it happened near Valley Parkway and Cedar Point Hill on Saturday.

A man and woman were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.