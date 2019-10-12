Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses in New Orleans; 1 dead, several injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and at least 18 were injured after a massive collapse at a Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans Saturday, according to WGNO.

The collapse dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.