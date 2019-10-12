FNTD Game of the Week: Aurora 1st in Suburban League American Conference with win over Barberton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio — Aurora claimed first place in the Suburban League American Conference when they took on Barberton in the FOX 8 Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

Baberton (5-1) hosted undefeated Aurora in a game that featured an outstanding performance by a dominant Aurora defense

Sophomore quarterback Alex Moore ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass.

Aurora's defense featured notable plays by Lenny Galaska and AJ Barner.

Ultimately the Greenmen topped the Magics 31-7.

