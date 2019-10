× Cleveland police find missing endangered 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have found a missing endangered girl after issuing an alert.

According to a report, 13-year-old Rai Barsha was last seen leaving her home on West 140th around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

She was reportedly planning to go to the library at West 140th and Puritas and never came back.

Police later discovered she was with her friends.