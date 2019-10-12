Cleveland Browns ‘ready and focused’ for big game against Seattle Seahawks, says head coach

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are looking to get that bitter taste out of their mouth after getting roughed up the San Francisco 49’ers on Monday Night Football. They hope to take out their frustration Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium against one of the top teams in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks.

“The thing about this league is you have to have a short-term memory. Whatever happened on Monday night, it happened on Monday night, but you have to be able to flush that out of your system as quickly as possible and move on to the next opponent. Right now, Seattle is the most important game to us,” said Strong safety, Morgan Burnett.

The Seahawks are currently 4-1 and have a talented pool of players, including QB Russell Wilson, one of the best in the league.

Someone asked during a press conference this week if they thought he was comparable to Baker Mayfield.

“I think they are different quarterbacks and they bring their different uniqueness to the game. They have their skillsets that they have and I feel like that is why you do not just make it this far without bringing something to the game. I think they have their different skillsets, but they are both capable of moving around and doing damage with their feet,” said Burnett.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said his guys are ready to take on the Seahawks.

“I thought we had a good week of preparation. We had a good, crisp Friday. I think our guys are focused and ready for a challenge,” said Kitchens.

The Browns are looking for their first home win in the 2019 season.