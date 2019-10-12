New York, UNITED STATES: (FILES) In this 25 October, 2002. file photo, an Amtrak train sits idle at Penn Station in New York. Amtrak, the struggling US passenger rail system, faces an uncertain future after the dismissal of its top executive in the wake of scathing report on the railroad's financial management. The firing of Amtrak chief executive David Gunn, following a congressional report showing no end in sight for the losses of the system, could accelerate an effort by the administration of US President George W. Bush to break up Amtrak, the government-owned entity that operates a de facto monopoly on US long-distance passenger trains. Gunn, who had headed Amtrak since 2002, failed to deliver on his pledge to turn around the system, which has been losing money since its creation in 1971 and has amassed some 3.5 billion USD in debt. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA/FILES (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)
Amtrak offering BOGO ticket deal for sleeper cars
CLEVELAND — If you’ve ever wanted to take a train trip, now’s the time! Amtrak is hosting a buy one fare, get one free promotion.
The promotion offers travelers a free companion rail fare for someone traveling in the same roomette, bedroom or family room. The promotion is not valid for travel on the Auto Train.