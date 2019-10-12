× Amtrak offering BOGO ticket deal for sleeper cars

CLEVELAND — If you’ve ever wanted to take a train trip, now’s the time! Amtrak is hosting a buy one fare, get one free promotion.

The promotion offers travelers a free companion rail fare for someone traveling in the same roomette, bedroom or family room. The promotion is not valid for travel on the Auto Train.

The ticket can be used for travel between November 11, 2019 and April 8, 2020 with the exception of select blackout dates. Click here for full terms and conditions.

Amtrak says meals are included in the ticket price, with the exception of the Silver Star, where customers can purchase meals, snacks and beverages in the Café.

The free companion and full fare passenger must travel together in the same room and book in the same reservation to apply the discount.

Customers must book before by Monday, October 14. To get the offer, use the code “V550” at checkout.

Click here to book your tickets.