Youngstown man sentenced to 10 years in prison for crash that killed 53-year-old woman

AKRON, Ohio – A Youngstown man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a 53-year-old woman.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Akron police attempted to pull over a driver who ran a red light on December 10, 2018 around 7 p.m.

Police pursued the vehicle, which they determined had been stolen from Austintown.

The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Timmy Goforth, of Youngstown, continued to drive recklessly through the Akron area, ran several stop signs and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Slosson Street and Packard Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Stacey McGinnis, 53, died as a result of the crash.

Police say Goforth ran from the scene of the crash and was captured a short time later.

On May 16, 2019 Goforth pled guilty to felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, failure to stop after an accident and receiving stolen property.

Friday, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced Goforth to 10 years in prison with eligibility for early release after he serves 8 years of his sentence.

“Stacey McGinnis was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Her death will be felt by not only her family but the entire community,” Prosecutor Walsh is quoted saying in a press release. “Mr. Goforth had no regard for life when he fled from police and sped through Akron’s streets at more than twice the speed limit. I’m pleased to know our community is safer with Mr. Goforth in prison.”