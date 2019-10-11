$1 million bond set for woman charged in crash that killed construction worker, injured another in Brook Park

BEREA, Ohio – A judge set a $1 million bond for Sabra Tolliver Friday.

The 31-year-old faces charges in the death of a construction worker.

Police say Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., Tolliver hit 61-year-old TraffTech Inc. employee Rafael Solis and another construction worker on I-71 near Snow Road.

Solis died at the scene. The other worker, who has not been identified, was hospitalized.

Police say Tolliver did not stop.

According to a police report, she drove to a Chipotle in Middleburg Heights, where she was eventually arrested.

Tolliver does not have a felony record, according to her attorney, but has an OVI on her record from 2014.

Tolliver faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Her first appearance is scheduled for Friday, October 18.

Continuing coverage here.