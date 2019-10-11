Wellington mayor gives rave review about cast and crew of Liam Neeson’s film ‘The Minutemen’

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Liam Neeson’s latest film “The Minuteman” won’t hit theaters until next year, but it’s safe to say the cast and crew are already getting rave reviews from the folks of Wellington.

Mayor Hans Schneider took to Facebook to share what a wonderful experience he and others in town had with Neesen and the production team who were there Thursday shooting scenes for the movie.

“All of Wellington has a lot to be proud of tonight. I received nothing except positive feedback from the cast and crew of the movie,” he wrote.

He also went on to thank everyone who helped make the day possible, including business owners, residents and the police department.

“None of this would have been possible or went so well today without everyone working together. This was another opportunity for our village to shine and we certainly did. It was eye opening to see exactly what it takes to make a movie. Looking forward to seeing it on the big screen next year,” Schneider concluded.

The cast and crew were also spotted in other communities around Northeast Ohio.