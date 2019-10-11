Video shows aftermath of fiery crash on I-90 in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Police video takes you steps away from a raging fire after a crash this week that shut down one of the area’s busiest highways.

It happened on Interstate 90 east near West 140th Street in Cleveland Tuesday evening. A car crashed into a wall, sending smoke and flames high into the air. The driver was thrown from the car.

The video shows the first officer getting to the scene, hustling toward the car asking if anyone was inside. You also see a crowd of people standing around the driver who’d been ejected from the car, leaving him seriously hurt in the middle of a lane on the roadway.

The officer started to give first aid to the driver and called for help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to close part of I-90. It stayed closed for hours.

As an ambulance pulled up, witnesses started to give bits and pieces of what happened.

Since then, police determined the driver had been speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. Investigators found he lost control and spun across four lanes before slamming into a wall. He survived.

This crash turned out to be just the latest serious accident on that section of I-90.

The I-Team found the highway patrol had carried out a crackdown on reckless and distracted drivers there just days earlier. Despite that, the Ohio Department of Transportation said safety reviews show there are hundreds of other sections of highway around the state considered even more dangerous than this one.