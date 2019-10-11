Some showers expected Saturday, temps to hang in the mid 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- More October warmth today. Highs went into the 80s!

Showers develop after sundown and become widespread overnight.

The start of FRIDAY NIGHT TOUCHDOWN week #7 will be mild with a few showers arriving at the tail-end of some games.

The weekend will supply showers on Saturday through 10 a.m. and then skies will gradually clear. It’ll be cool! Temperatures will be in the low and mid 50s Saturday afternoon!

The PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND is Sunday. The Full Hunter’s (“Falling Leaves”) moon is also on Sunday.

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek followed by another warm-up (60s & 70s) the week of October 20th.

