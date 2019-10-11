× Show Info: October 11, 2019

Mocktail Happy Hour

5 Points Cafe in West Park shows off some spooky alcohol-free beverages offered during happy hour.

Ghoulardi Fest

October 11-13

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds & Event Center

Live music, costume contest, local celebrities, food

www.theghoulardifest.com

David Experiences the Flavors of Fall at Lucky’s Market

Lucky’s Market

11620 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland

Great Reads for Fall

The Learned Owl in Hudson stops by with some great fall books from authors you may not know.

Fall in the Cleveland Metroparks

all this week, we are exploring the Cleveland Metroparks and giving your reasons to get out and enjoy nature! Today’s destination: North Chagrin Reservation.

Celebration at Shinto

Saturday, October 12th

Live entertainment, champagne toast, complimentary valet

For reservations: 440-878-3868

www.ShintoExperience.com

Cleveland Ballet presents CARMEN

October 18 -19, 2019

Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

FOR TICKETS:

216.320.9000 -or- ClevelandBallet.org