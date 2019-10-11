Show Info: October 11, 2019
Mocktail Happy Hour
5 Points Cafe in West Park shows off some spooky alcohol-free beverages offered during happy hour.
Ghoulardi Fest
October 11-13
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds & Event Center
Live music, costume contest, local celebrities, food
www.theghoulardifest.com
David Experiences the Flavors of Fall at Lucky’s Market
Lucky’s Market
11620 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland
Great Reads for Fall
The Learned Owl in Hudson stops by with some great fall books from authors you may not know.
Fall in the Cleveland Metroparks
all this week, we are exploring the Cleveland Metroparks and giving your reasons to get out and enjoy nature! Today’s destination: North Chagrin Reservation.
Celebration at Shinto
Saturday, October 12th
Live entertainment, champagne toast, complimentary valet
For reservations: 440-878-3868
www.ShintoExperience.com
Cleveland Ballet presents CARMEN
October 18 -19, 2019
Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square
FOR TICKETS:
216.320.9000 -or- ClevelandBallet.org