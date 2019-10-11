Police investigate after teacher assaulted at Euclid High School

ECULID, Ohio–Officers are investigating an assault of a teacher at Euclid High School, Euclid police told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The teacher was hit in the eye while trying to break up a fight in the gym earlier this week.

She had significant injuries and required medical treatment, according to police .

“Both students are female, juvenile,” said Euclid Police Lt. Mitch Houser. “ When the teacher tried to break it up, they both turned their aggression towards the teacher assaulting her. The teacher is recovering from serious injuries.”

No charges have been filed yet.