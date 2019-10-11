OSHA investigating crane incident at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after steel beams fell from a crane in downtown Cleveland on Thursday.

It happened at a parking garage in Playhouse Square at about 1 p.m. No one was injured.

OSHA will have six months to finish its investigation, and issue citations and penalties, if it finds safety violations.

Witnesses described hearing a loud crash and feeling the ground shake. The beams crushed part of the garage’s top floor.

