Nordonia High School launching week-long ‘Escape the Vape’ campaign

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Nordonia High School has launched a school-wide campaign aimed at educating students about vaping and encouraging them not to use e-cigarettes.

School officials say the week-long “Escape the Vape” campaign includes a school-wide assembly, simulators, community fair and other educational opportunities focused on making good choices regarding substance use, including vaping.

This comes after the FDA called teen vaping use an “epidemic” earlier this week and the Ohio Department of Health released numbers indicating an increase in cases related to e-cigarettes and lung disease.

The school, citing anti-vaping arguments, says vaping was originally marketed as a way for adults to stop smoking, but the lure of fruity flavors and the appearance that this was a healthy alternative to smoking, quickly drew teenagers to the product.

“This is an issue that impacts the overall health and safety of our kids. We want to do everything we can to help them overcome nicotine addiction, not just for their overall well-being, but so that they can come to school ready to learn,” Nordonia High School Principal Casey Wright said in a press release.

The “Escape the Vape” campaigns runs from October 14 – 19. Here’s a breakdown of the events associated with the campaign:

October 7: “The Dangers of Vaping” by Dr. Benjamin Boswell from University Hospitals Parent Night (A podcast of this presentation available under ‘The Nordonia Project’ on Podbean Podcast.)

This campaign follows Nordonia High School’s “Safe Decisions Week.”