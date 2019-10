Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Dontez Burns is 15.

He's been missing since September 24 in Akron.

He's a student at Kenmore-Garfield High School.

On that day he went to school but disappeared after 2nd period.

He's 5'11" and weighs 120 lbs.

If you have any information that can help, call (330)375-2552.

