Man accused of showing up nearly naked outside Kent State University sorority houses arrested

KENT, Ohio -- Kent police on Friday said the suspect accused of showing up nearly naked outside of Kent State University sorority houses is now in custody.

The Kent Police Department said it worked with the U.S. Marshals office, and learned of the suspect's identity Friday evening. An arrest warrant was obtained for Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton.

Franzreb was arrested without incident at around 10:30 Friday evening. He's being held without bail and will be in custody through the weekend.

He faces charges of felony 4 menacing by stalking.

Police said the investigation started on Aug. 22 when the man showed up completely nude to a sorority house. A few days later, he returned wearing a Speedo.

Police said the suspect also sent photos of himself with disparaging messages written on his chest to sorority members via Instagram.

Another incident occurred earlier this month, when he showed up at a different Kent State sorority house, again wearing a Speedo, according to police.

He walked onto the porch and waved at the doorbell camera. Kent police said the man was talking on the phone or using FaceTime.

