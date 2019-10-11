Landscaper brutally beaten at business on east side has passed away; suspect still on the run

CLEVELAND — A landscaper who was brutally beaten and robbed inside of his business on the east side has passed away.

Larry Manno’s family told FOX 8 the 74-year-old died Friday morning.

He had been hospitalized ever since the attack happened back in September.

An employee walked into Manno Landscaping to find the place ransacked. She said Larry was on the ground and the suspect was standing nearby and then ran away.

Cleveland police are continuing to investigate. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is also offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Those who knew Larry said he was being a pillar in the community and will be greatly missed.

