Hugh Jackman works out with trainer at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wolverine managed to get in a workout during his stay in the Buckeye Nation.

Hugh Jackman performed at the Schottenstein Center Thursday night as part of his World Tour featuring hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and and other Broadway musicals and films.

However, that hasn’t all Jackman did during his Columbus stop. He also got worked out at the Ohio State University with a trainer.

He tweeted two photos from his experience with OSU athletics, including the caption, “Thank you, John Quint, for the awesome training session!”

Thank you, John Quint, for the awesome training session! @OhioStAthletics pic.twitter.com/pDnR7LLb4J — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 11, 2019

Friday, Jackman will play in Chicago for the next stop on his world tour.

