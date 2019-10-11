Complete list of high school football scores

Firefighter hailed a hero after performing CPR for 30 minutes on passenger during flight

Posted 10:34 pm, October 11, 2019, by

Courtresy of Savannah Fire Rescue Facebook's page

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A firefighter from Georgia is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a passenger on his flight.

According to the fire department, Trevor Jaha performed CPR on a woman named Chelsea for more than 30 minutes.

They said she had suffered sudden cardiac death and had no pulse after four shocks with an AED.

“She is my sister, and he saved her. I can’t thank him enough and I just wanted to make people aware, he’s a hero,” said her brother.

The plane made an emergency landing and Chelsea was rushed to the hospital.

She has since regained her ability to walk and talk and has no signs of brain damage.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.