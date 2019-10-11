× Firefighter hailed a hero after performing CPR for 30 minutes on passenger during flight

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A firefighter from Georgia is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a passenger on his flight.

According to the fire department, Trevor Jaha performed CPR on a woman named Chelsea for more than 30 minutes.

They said she had suffered sudden cardiac death and had no pulse after four shocks with an AED.

“She is my sister, and he saved her. I can’t thank him enough and I just wanted to make people aware, he’s a hero,” said her brother.

The plane made an emergency landing and Chelsea was rushed to the hospital.

She has since regained her ability to walk and talk and has no signs of brain damage.