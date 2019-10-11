Dog-gone it! Does your precious pooch ever act up?

Posted 3:27 pm, October 11, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

They are our best friends, but every now and again your precious pup may act up!

Do you have any videos or photos of your beloved pet caught in the act being naughty or ornery?

You can share those with us by clicking the red bar, below; or you can email them to tips@fox8.com.

And, stay tuned — because on Tuesday, October 15 on FOX 8 Extra with Stefani Schaefer, we will have free advice from a dog expert, so be sure to send your question or comment for our expert, along with your photo or video.

 

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.