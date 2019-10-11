Deputies investigating after woman terrorized by swatting calls in Erie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- An investigation is underway after a woman was the victim of multiple swatting calls.

On Tuesday, a fake 911 call was placed to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The person claimed his neighbor was threatening to kill him and said she had a shot gun.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth has his body camera rolling as he responded to the woman's home.

She told him the person who called 911 is a scammer and has been harassing her.

“She said 29 times that day alone. Apparently, he had been scamming money from her for several weeks,” said Sigsworth.

The victim had changed her phone number that day.

“After our call, a swatting call was placed that there was a fire at the resident. Fire was immediately canceled. And then the suspect called a local pizza place and ordered 10 large pizzas in her name,” said Sigsworth.

As deputies continue to investigate, the sheriff warns people to never send money to any phone solicitors.

“We are still trying to track down where the call originated. Of course these scammers are very sophisticated. We don’t know if he is in the states, he very well could be in a foreign country. If that is the case, we won’t be able to charge him,” said Sigsworth.

The victim said she was scammed out of several hundred dollars four months ago.