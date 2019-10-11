College football player surprises stepdad with name change, brings him to tears

HOMEWOOD, Alabama — He was born George Grimwade. But he’s now known as George Grimwade Musto.

The Samford University football player decided to change his name to honor his stepdad, Michael Musto.

“It sounds weird calling him my stepdad because he’s always been my dad to me,” Grimwade Musto said in a video produced by the university that was posted to YouTube and on Twitter.

“He doesn’t have anyone to carry on his last name, and he raised me ever since I was in second grade,” he said. “I feel like I owe it to him to carry on his last name when I hopefully have kids.”

“I just want his legacy to live on forever. I don’t want it to end with him.”

Grimwade Musto went to court in early September to make the name change official. He received the official paper work in the mail last week.

“I love you so much and you really do mean the world to me,” Grimwade Musto explained of his decision. “Without you, I don’t know who I am or where I’m at.”

“You and mom are the reason I’m together and I’m so happy I can take on that last name with mom and to really feel I’ve become one with our family.”

“I’m also really grateful that I get to carry on your last name for you,” he said. “I hope I treat it well.”

In the video, Grimwade Musto smiled as he read the court proclamation that made his name change official.

His stepdad was overcome with emotion when Grimwade Musto surprised him with the news.

“You know how much I love you, right?” Grimwade Musto said. “How I always treasure the time I have with you? How you’re my world? I got my name changed,” he said as he showed the name change paperwork before a recent game.

“I’m now George Grimwade Musto. Look at my jersey,” he said as he turned around.

The two then hugged and you could hear his stepdad crying.

“I love you so much, dad,” Grimwade Musto said. “I love you.”