Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Ricky Smith as one of Cleveland's Own.

Ricky is the founder of Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere.

His goal has always been to help people in need, while inspiring others to do the same.

Ricky has taken the movement nationwide, but it started in Northeast Ohio.

To submit your nomination, click here.