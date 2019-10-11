Cleveland police to auction off abandoned, forfeited vehicles Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of Police will auction off nearly 50 abandoned or forfeited vehicles Saturday at the city’s impound lot.

According to a press release, the auction begins at 9 a.m. The impound lot will open at 8 a.m. so the public can view the vehicles. All sales are final, and none of the vehicles come with a warranty or guarantee.

There is a 10 percent cash down payment required for the winning bid. The remainder is due by Oct. 18, 2019.

Funds generated from the sale of the forfeited vehicles will go tot he Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which is used to purchase items and to fund investigations “in furtherance” of law enforcement. The fund has been used to purchase items like body armor and on-board mobile computers for patrol cars , and has been used to fund investigations involving internet crimes against children.

Funds generated from the sale of abandoned vehicles will go to the general fund.

For more information, contact the Cleveland Division of Police Vehicle Custodial Unit at 216-623-5342.