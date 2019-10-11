× Cleveland police: 24-year-old man dies after being shot in leg early Friday morning

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating an early morning homicide in the city’s east side.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Hecker Avenue for shots fired around 1:18 a.m. Friday.

While searching the area, police found a 24-year-old man laying in the street at the 7400 block of Cornelia Avenue. He had been shot in the leg.

Officers began administering first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on scene. He was transported to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.

Further investigation revealed the victim had been shot in the 1200 block of E. 74th Street before officers discovered him on Cornelia Avenue.

This fatal shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at (216) 621-1234.