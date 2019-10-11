× Cleveland Browns bullmastiff mascot Swagger to retire on Sunday

CLEVELAND– Swagger will make his final appearance at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the Browns host the Seahawks.

Since joining the organization in 2014, the 145-pound bullmastiff has run through the tunnel for every Browns home game. Swagger’s son, SJ, will take over the tradition on Nov. 10.

“Between his event appearances, pre-game duties on Dawg Pound Drive and his running out of the home team tunnel on game days, he’s been the utmost professional through his years of service. We wish Swagger a happy retirement and know that SJ will carry on the family tradition beginning November 10,” said Carlos Oseguera, Browns senior director fan experience and special events, in a news release on Friday.

Swagger and SJ are from FD Farms in Rootstown, operated by Fred and Debby McLaughlin. Their son, Justin, will continue his duties as handler.

When the Browns traveled to London to play the Vikings in 2017, Swagger’s cousin, Otto, filled in.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here