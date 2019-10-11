Beautiful Friday weather on tap with highs in the 70s; chilly air moves in Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We’re waking up quiet but cool with temperatures starting off in the low 50’s.

It will be breezy and warm today with highs well above average in the mid and upper 70s.

There’s the chance of a spotty shower in our western communities today, otherwise showers develop after 9PM this evening.

Showers will linger through Saturday morning.

We'll get a good soak overnight, with around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rain.

Then comes the cool down.

It’ll be chilly!

Temperatures only in the low and mid 50’s Saturday afternoon!

PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND will be Sunday.

The Full Hunter’s Moon is also on Sunday.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

