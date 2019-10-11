Act of kindness: Man pays off school lunch debt for hundreds of children

JUPITER, Fla. — When Andrew Levy heard there were kids in the Jupiter area who didn’t have access to a proper lunch, he decided to take action.

According to WPEC, the real estate agent paid off the lunch debt for 400 students at all nine public schools, which came out to about $945.

“These children that were in debt were going to either not eat or they would get just cheese sandwiches and I thought that’s crazy,” he said during an interview. “I thought you know something? If for a modest sum I could make that change, I’m gonna do it.”

His generosity didn’t end there, he plans to continue making donations whenever possible.

“Every quarter, I’m going to do either a GoFundMe page or a fundraising page that can raise money every quarter, so lunch debt never accumulates so that children never have to worry about a hot meal and parents never have to worry about paying the bill,” he said.

The TV outlet reports that people from Facebook were so moved by his act of kindness that they offered to help too.