8 arrest warrants served in Canton operation aimed at combating gang violence & activity, drug traffickers

CANTON, Ohio – Eight arrest warrants were served in Canton Friday as part of “Operation Parental Guidance” which focused on combating violence and illegal activity among local gang members and illegal drug traffickers.

According to authorities, six people, including Maxamillion Mcallister, 28, Byron McGee, 48, Alicia Benson. 33, and Leslie Smith, 33, were charged in state court with various drug related charges.

Two people, Waddah Bell, 40, and Howard Blasingame, 41, were also charged in federal court for firearm related charges.

Officials say Jawuan Duncan, 25, and Schyler Williams, 30, are still wanted for drug related charges in state court.

This investigation began in July 2018 as an initiative of the restored Canton Gang Unit and the arrests are the result of partnership between law enforcement at all government levels. These officials are targeted at keeping Canton safe from gang members and drug traffickers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144 or Canton Police Special Investigations Unit at (330) 649-5929.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411. Sign up for Tip411 at cantonohio.gov/police.