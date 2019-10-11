5-year-old battling cancer becomes Bainbridge police officer for the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A five-year-old boy battling cancer was welcomed Friday as the newest member of the Bainbridge police force.

Carter St. Clair is in the middle of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He's doing well but still has a long ways to go before his treatment is done.

However, that's not stopping him from wanting to be a police officer.

Friday he earned the title of Patrolman Carter St. Clair, after being the highest scoring five-year-old to ever take the Bainbridge police exam.

Then a call came in requiring Carter and his partner, Patrolman Ryan Gregorin, to rush to the scene of a robbery at a local garden center where they learned the Cleveland Indians' mascot had been robbed.

"This crazy lady all in green took Slider's flowers, knocked down the cart and said she was going to BW3," a witness to the "crime" said.

Carter and his partner gathered evidenced, took photos of the crime scene and began following up on some leads. which sent them to the restaurant where the suspect might be. Unfortunately, the suspect wasn't there, so the hungry officers enjoyed a nice lunch.

Then, with the help of the canine unit, the "crazy lady in green" was apprehended.

Overall, it seems like Patrolman St. Clair had a very successful day!

His mom says with all the support he's received, Carter's battle with leukemia has no chance of keeping him from living his dreams.

"These people out here supporting him, are letting him know that this does not define you. You can be something other than cancer. You're gong to be a police officer and you are going to live a normal life," his mom Amanda told FOX 8.