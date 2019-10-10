Tyler Perry’s dream is to help trafficked victims, battered women and LGBTQ youth

ATLANTA- Tyler Perry officially christened his massive new film studio Saturday, and beamed as his fellow entertainment industry luminaries descended on Atlanta and strode a red carpet to his sprawling complex for the opening gala.

Attendees warmly greeted Perry, a man who had once been homeless and yet now helmed his own studio which is now one of the nation’s largest.

Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Berry and others all helped Perry with the christening. The 330-acre studio once served as a Confederate army base.

Winfrey praised Perry and told The Associated Press the new studio head is a force to be reckoned with.

Tyler Perry Studios has 12 soundstages, each named after seminal black actors and actresses.

The studio won’t just be used for entertainment purposes.

Perry told Essence his next dream is to build a shelter for trafficked girls, boys, battered women and LGBTQ displaced teens at the 330 -acre film studio.

Tyler Perry recently sat down with CBS’ Gayle King to talk about his plans. During the interview he said, “Having a compound that is a beautiful place right here somewhere on this 330 acres, where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient, they live in nice apartments, there’s daycare, there’s all of these wonderful things that allows them to re-enter society and then pay it forward again. That’s what I hope to do soon.”

