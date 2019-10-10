× Troopers on scene of wrong-way crash in Port Clinton; multiple injuries reported

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a wrong-way crash in Port Clinton.

According to dispatchers, it happened on SR 2 between SR 163 and SR 53 around 230 p.m. Thursday.

Good Samaritan John Carpenter tells FOX 8 he was driving westbound when he saw a vehicle going eastbound in the westbound lane.

“The guy was going the wrong-way and it happened so fast. The truck in front of me swerved to try and avoid it but they collided,” he said.

Carpenter ran over to the driver of the wrong-way vehicle and was able to pull him to safety.

“There was also a dog in the vehicle with the wrong-way driver and the dog was pinned in. Other people that stopped were able to get the dog out,” he said.

Dispatchers confirm life flight did respond. It’s unclear how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Troopers have shut down the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.