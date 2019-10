LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain City Schools is sending high school students home after a lockdown impacted the high school, General Johnnie Wilson Middle School, Frank Jacinto and Washington Elementary School.

Only students from the high school are being sent home.

The lockdown has been lifted at the other schools.

A Level 2 lockdown was issued at the high school around 10 a.m. due to what the schools said was a “possible threat” outside the building.

