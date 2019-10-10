Southbound lanes of I-71 closed as medical examiner responds to crash

BROOK PARK, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has responded to the scene of a crash along I-71 in Brook Park between I-480 and Snow Road.

The crash happened in a construction zone around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the southbound lanes of I-71 were closed at mile marker 237.

Traffic was being diverted to Snow Road.

A FOX 8 News crew saw investigators taking pictures of construction vehicles at the scene of the crash.

At least one person, who has not been identified, was believed to have been killed.

Police found a heavily damaged car in front of the Chipotle on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. At least one person was transported from that scene.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.