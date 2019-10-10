Police body camera video shows driver suspected of hitting construction workers at restaurant parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio - Brook Park Police say charges are pending against a 31-year-old woman suspected in a deadly hit and run that killed one construction worker and injured another.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-71 SB near Snow road. According to witness 911 calls the driver did not stop at the scene.

FOX 8 has learned the victims were working for TraffTech Inc. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says 61-year-old Rafael Solis was killed. A second construction worker was taken to the hospital, his identify has not been released.

Middleburg Heights Police say the suspected driver and heavily damaged car were located in front of a Chipotle restaurant on Bagley Road about a mile from the crash.

A Middleburg Heights Police report states the woman was followed to the restaurant by one construction worker who witnessed the accident and confronted her.

In police body camera video released Thursday witnesses being questioned by police at the parking lot are heard saying, "They were beating her up in front of the car."

Police asked if the witness was referring to construction workers and the witness continued stating, "beat her and were punching her and throwing her on the ground."

In the body camera video a construction worker approaches police and points at the suspected suspected driver and said, "She up ran one of our workers off of the freeway. He's probably killed. That's the car."

Police say the boyfriend of the woman they believe is responsible for the crash and construction worker "tussled."

Charges are pending against the suspected driver. Police are working to determine if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

John Picuri, the Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 deputy director released the following statement:

“The Ohio Department of Transportation sends our sincere condolences to the family and co-workers of the TraffTech Inc. employee that was killed, and our thoughts are with the employee who was injured. The men and women building and maintaining our roadways have family, friends, and loved ones they want to go home to at the end of every shift. While there are many safety precautions in place to keep these workers safe, motorists must do their part by slowing down or moving over when approaching roadside workers. Not only is it the right thing to do, it’s the law.”

