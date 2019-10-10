‘Our hearts are broken’: ODOT responds to crash that killed contractor, injured another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Transportation is responding to a crash that killed a contracted construction worker and injured another on I-71 in Brook Park Wednesday night.

The crash happened in a construction zone around 11:30 p.m. between I-480 and Snow Road.

The identities of both men were not immediately available.

They were not ODOT employees, but ODOT had a message for drivers who are putting people who work on the road in harm's way.

"Our hearts are broken. These contractors were simply trying to make our roads better," ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning wrote on Twitter.

"Last year in Ohio four highway workers, including ODOT's John Pasko were killed on the job. Please pay extra attention when you see roadside workers."

In a news release, Brook Park police said one of the construction workers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, who was found unresponsive, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

