Ohio University Marching Band under investigation for hazing allegations

ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio University Marching Band is under investigation over reports of hazing allegations and has been issued an “administrative directive” to stop all non-academic group activities.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the university was informed about the alleged hazing on Wednesday and the Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility has initiated an investigation into these allegations.

As band members are required to enroll in marching band courses for academic credit, members of Marching 110 will be permitted to continue university sanctioned activities that are part of their required curriculum, such as public performances at athletic events and participation in the OU Homecoming Parade.

This comes after OU suspended 15 Interfraternity Council (IFC) organizations in response to an increase in hazing allegations.

An action plan for reinstatement is underway for all fraternity chapters not currently under a Cease and Desist order from CSSR. Those chapters have been given permission to hold planning meetings and must submit their reinstatement plans by Wednesday, October 16 for approval by the university.

OU says it is working to expedite the investigatory process into all recent allegations of hazing that have been reported over the past month.

The Division of Student Affairs is currently developing a website for all student organizations and groups that are in good standing. This will be posted online soon.

Updates related to any violations of the Student Code of Conduct tied to student organizations and groups will also be posted on that site moving forward.

The university reiterates that “hazing is not tolerated at Ohio University within our sororities and fraternities, our athletic teams, sports clubs, registered student organizations, groups or anywhere else. We know that it can be difficult for students to recognize hazing and even harder to feel empowered to report such acts, and we appreciate the individuals who have come forward.”

