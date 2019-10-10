Massachusetts police department considers letting officers show off their ink while in uniform

METHUEN, Mass. — The Methuen Police Department is thinking about changing their policies so that officers could display their tattoos while in uniform, which is currently not permitted.

“In the past tattoos were seen as by many as unprofessional or frowned upon. Today, ink art has become more socially acceptable and for many people tells a story about who a person is and where they came from,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

They went on to write that allowing officers to show their tattoos would open up a whole new pool of future candidates.

“Large police departments across the country, like Pittsburgh, PA, Houston and Austin, Texas have changed their tattoo policies,” they explained.

Under the new policy, only tattoos from the short sleeve down to the wrists or on the legs would be allowed. No neck or hand tattoos can be revealed unless approved by the chief of police.

The department has created a poll to gauge community interest and is asking for their input.

It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.