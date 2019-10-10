Man arrested in Alaska after video depicting woman’s murder found on memory card

Editor’s Note: Some may find the details in this story disturbing.

Police in Alaska say a man is in custody after videos were found on a digital memory card depicting a woman being assaulted and killed.

Anchorage police say a caller last week reported finding the card on a city street.

According to KTVA, “She believed that video had taken place at the midtown Marriott, as she had been there before and recognized the carpet pattern on the floor in the video.”

Detectives reviewed the card that was labeled “Homicide at midtown Marriott.” There were 39 photos and 12 videos, according to the criminal complaint.

The digital files show a man beating a woman and strangling her repeatedly, telling her to die and, at times, laughing while he did it.

Police believe human remains found along a highway earlier this month are those of the woman depicted in the videos.

Authorities are working to identify the woman and her manner of death.

Police say they obtained a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Brian Steven Smith on a murder charge and arrested him Tuesday at an Anchorage airport.