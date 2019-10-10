Louisiana high school turns down free lunch from Chick-fil-A due to its views on LGBTQ community

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Lusher High School in New Orleans is getting national attention for their decision to turn down food from Chick-fil-A because of their views on the LGBTQ community.

According to WWL-TV, the free lunch for teachers was part of an event sponsored by the College Football Playoff Foundation.

While Principal Dr. Steven Corbett appreciated the offer, he ultimately said they’d have to decline.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-Fil-A at an employee lunch. The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day,” Corbett said in a statement. “Chick-Fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community.”

The TV outlet reports that Chick-fil-A has donated millions of dollars to groups who oppose same-sex marriage.

The school will instead get food from another restaurant.