Lorain County issues health advisory on e-cigarette use as 18 people die nationwide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – The Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) Board of Health issued an advisory Thursday on the use of vaping products.

“The CDC and the Ohio Department of Health are investigating an outbreak of lung injury and deaths linked to e-cigarette use. So much is unknown at this time that we recommend that residents keep from using e-cigarettes, especially those that contain THC,” said LCPH board member Edward von Hofen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 1,000 confirmed or probable vaping illnesses have been reported nationwide as of last week.

There have been 18 deaths.

Doctors say the illnesses, which first appeared in March, resemble an inhalation injury.

Symptoms include severe, shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain.

Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but some said they vaped only nicotine.

“Unfortunately, the outbreak … is continuing at a brisk pace” and there’s no sign of it slowing, the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat said.

The Food and Drug Administration is analyzing products from 18 states, but neither that agency nor the CDC has pinpointed an electronic cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient as the root cause.

The investigation has increasingly focused on THC vaping products. But until a cause is found, the CDC continues to advise Americans to refrain from using any vaping products.