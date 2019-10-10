It’s shoe toss day for Tribe second baseman Jason Kipnis

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will host his annual shoe toss Thursday at 1 p.m.

This year, fans should gather at the right center gate at Progressive Field, instead of the players’ parking lot.

Over the past few years, Kipnis has handed out shoes, gloves and bats, while signing autographs.

This could be the end of his time in Cleveland. The 32-year-old was drafted by the Indians in 2009 and made his major league debut two years later. The Tribe declined to pick up his contract option, but the club has not ruled out bringing him back next year.

“It’s been a thrill to be here. I’ve loved this city from day one and it’ll be missed, it’ll be hard to part ways and it will always be a part of me,” Kipnis told reporters last month. “It’s been an absolute joy to play here.”

His season ended early when he fractured the hamate bone his his right hand, the same bone Jose Ramirez broke earlier in the season.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here