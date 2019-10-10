‘Is this your turd?’: City in Missouri uses humor to remind people to pick up their dog’s poop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you live in the city of Springfield, Missouri you may notice small white flags popping up in green spaces.

No, they’re not advertisements or warning to stay off the grass.

The police department said they’re actually reminders for people to pick up their dog’s poop.

Apparently it’s become a real problem, so officials are taking action by planting humorous flags around the area.

Each one has a different caption, which says things like “Is this your turd? ‘Cuz that’s absurd?”

“While the flags are funny and witty, keeping our community clean is not a joke,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

They said it is against city ordinance not to clean up your pet’s waste.