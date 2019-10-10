× I-Team: Another inmate released by mistake from Cuyahoga County Jail

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has found yet another inmate was mistakenly released from the Cuyahoga County Jail, the latest in a series of prisoners let go when they should have been held.

The latest case happened last Friday, and the inmate was arrested again today.

A spokesperson says, in the latest case, jailers thought the inmate was supposed to be released on parole.

When he showed up for a parole hearing Thursday, he was told no, he should be still in jail.

The county is now doing an internal investigation into what went wrong.

This comes after other recent cases of mix-ups leading to the release of inmates by mistake.

Just weeks ago, another inmate escaped the downtown facility. He ended up getting caught days later. But that, too, remains under investigation to figure out how it happened and who’s to blame.

