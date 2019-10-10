‘He’s my hero’: Chick-fil-A employee climbs down into manhole to retrieve customer’s phone

STAFFORD, Va. — An employee from Chick-fil-A is being recognized for his act of kindness while on the job recently.

Shauna Hall took to Facebook to share the story, which has since gone viral.

She said she went to get her son out of the van before going inside when her iPhone fell right into the storm drain.

Hall asked a manager for help but he was unsure of what to do. That’s when Seth stepped in to lend a hand.

She said they tried a few different ideas before he actually climbed down into a manhole to retrieve it.

On top of that, he also refunded the costs of her and her son’s meals.

She said she was overwhelmed by his generosity and declared him her “hero” and “favorite Chick-fil-A employee.”