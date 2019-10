Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It will be another cool morning.

40s to start your day, but temperatures are going to warm up.

Lots of sunshine Thursday with highs in the 70s and low humidity.

The weekend will supply showers on Saturday, mainly through 2 p.m. along a cold front. PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND will be Sunday.

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

