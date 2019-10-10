Fox Recipe Box: Jalapeno Popper Dip

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s a vegan game day dip that scores big points with flavor. Sonia ‘Vegan Vicki’ Steele owns Urban Sweetness Culinary Services and she showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to put together this tasty Jalapeno Popper Dip.

Jalapeno Popper Dip

1 container Vegan Cream Cheese (Daiya, Tofutti)

1 1/2 cup vegan sour cream (recipe below)

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

3/4 cup diced jalapeno (with or without the seeds)

1 package vegan cheddar cheese (Daiya, Follow Your Heart)

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

In a mixing bowl, combine room temperature cream cheese, sour cream, yellow mustard, mix well by hand or with a hand mixer. Once mixture is well combined, stir in jalapenos, cheddar cheese and panko bread crumbs.

If you want to serve a hot Jalapeno Popper Dip

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Follow the above recipe, Spread the mixture into an 8×8 casserole dish

Combine 1 cup of panko with 3 tablespoons of vegan butter (melted)

Sprinkle the panko mixture on top of dip

Bake for 10 – 15 minutes or until panko topping is golden brown

Serve with crackers, tortilla chips, crostini or your favorite food items to dip with.

Vegan Sour Cream

1/2 cup unsweetened nondairy milk

1 cup neutral flavored oil (canola, sunflower, etc.)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon white vinegar

In high powered blender, add milk, salt, garlic powder, turn blender to medium high and slowly add oil to blender.

Once the mixture become thick, remove from blender, then add vinegar. More vinegar may be added to achieve sour cream taste. Only add 1 teaspoon of vinegar at a time to taste.