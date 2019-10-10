Fire damages business in North Ridgeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - Fire broke out at the Zip Thru Beverage in North Ridgeville early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m.

Flames were shooting through the roof, keeping firefighters outside the business while they fought the fire.

North Ridgeville had the fire under control in an hour with the help of surrounding fire departments.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

No one was hurt.

The fire closed Jaycox Road from Center Ridge to Charles Road.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.