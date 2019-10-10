Euclid firefighters say 1 person killed in house fire

Posted 9:02 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, October 10, 2019

WJW Photo

EUCLID, Ohio  — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Euclid Thursday evening.

According to Euclid Fire Department, crews were called to the 27000 of Gary Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Officials say one person has died, noting hoarding conditions inside the home.

The main body of the fire has been knocked down, however crews are still overhauling and ventilating.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.