Euclid firefighters say 1 person killed in house fire

EUCLID, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Euclid Thursday evening.

According to Euclid Fire Department, crews were called to the 27000 of Gary Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Officials say one person has died, noting hoarding conditions inside the home.

The main body of the fire has been knocked down, however crews are still overhauling and ventilating.

